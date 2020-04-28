wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s AEW Dark: Jimmy Havoc, Best Friends in Action

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET and features the following matches:

* Shawn Dean vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Lee Johnson & Musa vs. Best Friends

