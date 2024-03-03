Livestream For AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Pre-Show Online

AEW Revolution takes place tonight, and the livestream for the Zero Hour pre-show is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 6:30 PM ET and has the following matches:

* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

* The Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Private Party & Willie Mack