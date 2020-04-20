wrestling / News
Livestream For AEW Road to TNT Championship Online
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the livestream for this week’s “Road To” video, looking at this week’s Dynamite and TNT Championship tournament. You can see the video below, which will go live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and preview this Wednesday’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says TNA Was Competition For WWE Before AEW, Points Out That TNA Drew More Viewers Than AEW
- Jim Cornette Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting ‘Hot’ Over Donald Trump Plane Size, Discusses How Vince & Trump Are So Much Alike
- Cody Rhodes Discusses His Connection To Tiger King, Says He Was Told Carole Baskin Story Years Ago As If It Was ‘Absolute Fact’
- Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video