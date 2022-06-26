wrestling / News
Livestream For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In Now Online
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has kicked off with the Buy In pre-show, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the livestream, which includes the following matches before the main card:
* Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura
* Lance Archer vs. Nick Camarato
* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
