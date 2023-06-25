Livestream Online For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

The Zero Hour pre-show livestream for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET and has the following matches officially set:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz

* Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

* Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent, & El Desperado)

* The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & TJP) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & BUSHI)

There is no word yet if one of the matches will be moved to the main card after Adam Cole’s match with Tom Lawlor was cancelled due to Cole falling ill.