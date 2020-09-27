wrestling / News
Livestream For The Bump’s Clash of Champions Preview Online
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the livestream for The Bump’s Clash of Champions preview online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 4 PM ET and features Drew McIntyre, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Zelina Vega:
ANOTHER batch just dropped.
See Toni Storm, @ShotziWWE @MandrewsJunior and more on these shows from @wXwGermany @InsaneChampWres @ThisIs_Progress & @WWNEVOLVE available NOW! pic.twitter.com/KaVnVsM5uF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 26, 2020
