Livestream for Fastlane Preview Episode of The Bump Now Available
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Today’s special Fastlane preview edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available. You can check out the livestream for the show below. Today’s guests will include Sheamus, Apollo Crews, Skylar Astin, and more. Plus, Special Council to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, will deliver a message on behalf of the Universal champion ahead of his match tonight with Daniel Bryan.
