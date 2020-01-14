Livestream For NWA Powerr Episode 14 Online

– The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. This week’s episode, titled “Who’s The Third Man, Brother?,” is described as follows:

NWA Powerrr returns with Episode 14 “Strictly Business Takeover” covering the story of NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis attempt to not only get the control but takeover. With his enemies aligning like Ricky Morton, Tim Storm, Marty Scurll and others, the man holding Ten Pounds of Gold went on the offensive including bringing in Scott Steiner to lead a team on this week’s NWA Powerrr. This past weekend, Nick Aldis went rogue and invaded Ring of Honor Wrestling and sent a statement to Marty Scurll and Villain Enterprises. This was in retaliation to The Villain’s appearance at NWA Into The Fire.

We can confirm that Scott Steiner will cut a promo on this show. You’ve been warned!

In this broadcast, you’ll see exclusive footage from Nick Aldis’ appearance this past weekend’s Ring of Honor events including some news you’ll only find out first on #NWAPowerrr.

The Main Event of this episode sees the team of Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Royce Isaacs teaming with Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner vs. Team Ricky Morton. The caveat on this huge main event, if Team Morton wins, then Ricky Morton faces Nick Aldis for Ten Pounds of Gold next week on Episode 15 of NWA Powerrr. Who will Ricky Morton pick as his partners?

Also on this episode the NWA TV Title Qualifying matches continue with Dave Dawson facing Zane Dawson with the winner advancing to #NWAHardTimes. Plus you’ll get your first look at the brackets for the tournament.

Melina has her first one-on-one match in the National Wrestling Alliance as she faces Ashley Vox.

The Pope leads Outlaw Inc, (Eddie Kingston & Homicide ) vs. The Question Mark and Aron Stevens.