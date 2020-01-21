Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Two Finale

– The livestream video for this week’s season two finale of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Generation Clash,” is described as follows:

NWA Powerrr | Episode 15 has a historic main-event between NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Morton. The story of Aldis vs. Morton started back in Episode 10 of #NWAPowerrr, when Ricky Morton was asked where Nick Aldis ranked in the men holding the Ten Pounds of Gold Things escalated over the last few weeks including the surprising appearance of Scott Steiner into this story. Nick Aldis has had his focus shifted due to Marty Scurll, Tim Storm and now Flip Gordon at NWA Hard Times on PPV this Friday – https://www.fite.tv/watch/nwa-it-retu…

Episode 15 of NWA Power has a special extended run time as we created this “super-show/Super Sized” episode to get everyone in the mood for this coming Friday’s PPV and as a Season Finale of Season 2.

Featured matches and segments on the show are as follows…

Special Interview with Robert Gibson about Ricky Morton’s chances

Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa.

Interview with Royce Isaacs with May Valentine

Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch in a TV Ttile Qualifying Match

Melina’s special challenge to NWA Women’s World Champion (Allysin Kay vs. ???)

Interview with Elijah Burke and Eddie Kingston

Aron Stevens Karate Demonstration

NWA TV Title Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet

Interview with Eli Drake & James Storm

Special Hard Times Update with Joe Galli (Who Gets the final two NWA TV Title slots and surprising opponent for Aron Stevens for NWA National Championship and scenarios if Ricky Morton wins The NWA World Title Tonight).

Ricky Morton vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Championship.