Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Two Premiere Online

– The livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is the first after NWA Into the Fire that took place this weekend.

The episode is described as follows:

The second seasons of NWA Powerrr kicks off with Episode 10 entitled “The Villain Effect” featuring the fall out from “The Villain” Marty Scurll surprise appearance at The NWA Into The Fire PPV event to confront his best friend and The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis. After a hard fought 2-out-of-3 falls match with the Cowboy James Storm, Aldis spoke at the podium that “no man alive could be him.” This confrontation with Marty Scurll and Nick Aldis opened up pandoras box of questions in the pro wrestling world. What is Marty Scurll’s future? Now that he’s a free-agent where is his sights set? On this episode of NWA Powerrr, you’ll see the interview that happened after Into the Fire went off the air with David Marquez and Marty Scurll. Plus, an exclusive face to face interview with the newest broadcaster in The NWA, Stu Bennett (FKA Wade Barrett) who asks Marty Scurll the question on his mind… what is he doing in the National Wrestling Alliance.

If you missed #IntoTheFire on PPV, the event is available be to watch anytime you want forever for one price.

At Into The Fire, Stu Bennett announced the return of the NWA TV Championship. On this episode, we’ll meet the field of competitors competing in the January 24th PPV event for the returning championship. We can confirm there are some unique and surprising names in the field. Also, three non-contracted NWA talents will compete in a play-in match to earn a spot in this field.

Also on this season debut of #NWAPowerrr, Eli Drake is out for revenge after the brutal attack by Mr. Ken Anderson after their Into The Fire PPV match. These two rivals will have a No Disqualification match

Plus the Rock N Roll Express will be in action, you’ll see Thunder Rosa, Melina, The Dawsons, Wild Cards and more.