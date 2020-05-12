Livestream For NWA Super Powerrr Online

The livestream video for NWA Super Powerrr is now online. You can see the video below for the “lost” episode, which is described as follows and kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT:

NWA Powerrr returns with the season 3 finale with the “lost” episode called Super Power. This episode originally was intended to run in the build up for the Crockett Cup but with the world circumstances that event had to be postponed. NWA President William Patrick Corgan will update all the fans on what the future of The National Wresting Alliance is at the end of NWA Powerrr.

In Episode 21, Super Power, the main event pits Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll on opposite sides of a huge tag team match as Strictly Business (featuring Thom Latimer) faces Villain Enterprises (featuring Brody King) in this huge inter-promotional battle between the National Wrestling Alliance and Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Legends of the NWA are in action as Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock N Roll Express battle the NWA National Champion Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) and The Question Mark.

A special confrontation with top women in the National Wrestling Alliance. as Melina, Allysin Kay and the NWA World’s Women Champion Thunder Rosa will all be at the NWA Powerrr podium together.

A huge battle of two former NWA World Heavyweight Champions that turned hugely personal. Tim Storm battles Jax Dane in a No-Disqualification match.

Plus a special interview with The NWA World Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & James Storm who are joined by Eddie Kingston.

You’ll see the latest edition of May’s Diary starring May Valentine, Sal Rinauro and Royce Isaacs.

A special women’s challenge match as Marti Belle, Tasha Steelz and Ashley Vox battle in a triple threat match.

And the In-Ring Debut of Kamille plus her first ever interview.