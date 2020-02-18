Livestream For NWA The Circle Squared Premiere Online

The livestream video for the series premiere of NWA The Circle Squared is online. You can see the video below. The premiere episode is described as follows:

Welcome to the debut episode of NWA The Circle Squared. Since the launch of NWA Powerrr, wrestlers from all over the globe have wanted a chance to compete in this new era of the National Wrestling Alliance. The Circle Squared was created to give these wrestlers an opportunity. This new show is hosted by legendary announcer Sean Mooney who will walk the audience through how the competition will work.

The week’s contestants are PJ and Luke Hawx – a father/son team who burst on the national scene recently due to a viral video. Their opponents the team of Tyson Dean and Jeff Lewis Neal who are managed by Nikita Koloff.

Each member of the audience gets to participate in The Circle Squared by the “volume” of their feedback. The more comments, more likes and more votes each contestant gets helps them move on.

Also voting will be available for 7 days via Twitter polls and at https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance….

If you’d like to do a watch-a-long, like those in the show, here is the episode. Please record yourself and upload it to youtube with “The Circle Squared Reaction”. Do not use any of the video in your video, just record yourself watching.