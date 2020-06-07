wrestling / News
Livestream For NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches Online
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the livestream for NXT’s Defining Takeover Matches. You can see the livestream below for the special, which runs until 4 PM ET and is described as follows:
The battles of NXT TakeOver rank among the greatest matches in WWE history. Check out seven bouts that made the black-and-gold brand what it is today. Featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from TakeOver: Brooklyn, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano from TakeOver: Chicago II and more.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers
- Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’
- Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury
- Matt Riddle Says He Was Heartbroken Over Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble