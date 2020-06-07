wrestling / News

Livestream For NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches Online

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT's Most Defining Takeover Matches

WWE has posted the livestream for NXT’s Defining Takeover Matches. You can see the livestream below for the special, which runs until 4 PM ET and is described as follows:

The battles of NXT TakeOver rank among the greatest matches in WWE history. Check out seven bouts that made the black-and-gold brand what it is today. Featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from TakeOver: Brooklyn, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano from TakeOver: Chicago II and more.

