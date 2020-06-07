Livestream For NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches Online

WWE has posted the livestream for NXT’s Defining Takeover Matches. You can see the livestream below for the special, which runs until 4 PM ET and is described as follows:

The battles of NXT TakeOver rank among the greatest matches in WWE history. Check out seven bouts that made the black-and-gold brand what it is today. Featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from TakeOver: Brooklyn, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano from TakeOver: Chicago II and more.