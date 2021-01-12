wrestling / News
Livestream For This Week’s AEW Dark
The livestream is up for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales
* Baron Black and Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country
* Chaos Project vs. Top Flight
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Marti Daniels
* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price
* Anna Jay with Tay Conti vs. Alex Gracia
* Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano
* Ryzin and Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt
* Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook
* Varsity Blondes vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates
* Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks with Hook
