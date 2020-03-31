wrestling / News
Livestream For This Week’s AEW Dark Online
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for the latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET, is:
* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
* Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara
* Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin
* Faboo Andre vs. Jon Moxley
More Trending Stories
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney on Finding the Right Balance Between Truth and Appreciation, If There Are Any Ideas For Season 3
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’
- Jim Cornette on Jake Roberts’ Claim That Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Were the Worst WWE Champions, Knocks Miz & Diesel