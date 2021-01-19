wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s AEW Dark Online

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 1-19-21

The livestream is posted for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
* Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight
* Lucha Brothers with PAC vs. Chaos Project
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez
* Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
* Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
* Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
* Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
* Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black
* Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales

