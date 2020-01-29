wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Online

January 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The livestream for the latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show is:

* Tables Match: Nyla Rose vs. Shanna
* Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian

Jeremy Thomas

