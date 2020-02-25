wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Online

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The livestream for the latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show is:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Joey Janela
* Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)
* The Dark Order vs. #StrongHearts
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Marko Stunt

