Livestream For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Online

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 1-21-20

– The livestream for the latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below. This week’s episode was taped as part of a double taping at last week’s Dynamite due to AEW being on the Chris Jericho Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea this week.

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

