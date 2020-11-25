wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card set:

Opera Cup Opening Round: Rocky Romero vs. Tom Lawlor
Opera Cup Opening Round: TJ Perkins vs. Richard Holliday
• Calvin Tankman makes his debut

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

