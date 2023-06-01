wrestling / News
Livestream For This Week’s MLW Fusion Online
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
A six-man tag team match headlines tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Rey Horus vs. Gringo Loco, John Hennigan & Sam Adonis
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo
* La Rebellion vs. Taurus and Abismo Negro Jr.
* Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane, The Second Gear Crew, Willie Mack and B3CCA are also set to appear.
