Livestream For This Week’s MLW Underground Online

MLW: Fusion is on break this week but MLW Underground is back in its place, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* Terry Funk vs. Abdullah The Butcher

* Los Maximos vs. Jimmy Yang and Tony Mamaluke

* Josh Daniels vs. Rich Criado