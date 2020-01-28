Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

– The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Dealer vs. Villain,” is described as follows:

Just days after Hard Times, NWA Powerrr is back with Episode 16 “Dealer vs. Villain”. At #NWAHardTimes, Nick Aldis defeated Ring of Honor Wrestling’s and Villain Enterprises member Flip Gordon. The stakes were raised when Marty Scurll showed up and demanded that The National Treasure Nick Aldis put the Ten Pounds of Gold on line. With Aldis winning, he now gets to call the shots in the future of Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. On this episode of NWA Power, Nick Aldis has called Marty Scurll to appear in a sit-down scene you won’t believe.

The fallout from NWA Hard Times saw three new sets of NWA Champions crowned. Ricky Starks won The NWA TV Championship. Thunder Rosa won the NWA Women’s World Championship. James Storm & Eli Drake won the NWA World Tag Team Championship. On this episode of #NWAPowerrr, all three will appear and speak on their futures representing the National Wrestling Alliance.

Also on this broadcast, the debut of the legendary announcer Sean Mooney. Plus Royce Isaacs with May Valentine in action.