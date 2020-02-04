wrestling / News
Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online
The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Pride vs. Thunder,” is described as follows:
NWA Powerrr returns with Episode 17 “Pride vs. Thunder” featuring the rematch from NWA Hard Times of Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s World Championship. The question is what will Melina’s role play in this much talked about rematch that took not only women’s pro wrestling by storm but the entire National Wrestling Alliance.
Also on this #NWAPowerrr, Aron Stevens makes his first televised defense of the NWA National Championship (3rd degree National Championship) as he defends against Trevor Murdoch.
Plus we’ll hear from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis who last week shocked the world with his challenge to The Villain Marty Scurll for #CrockettCup in April.
Also featured on this episode is a battle between Matt Cross and Caleb Konley, The NWA World Tag Team Champions will be in action plus Sean Mooney with a Two Minute Updated plus so much more.
More Trending Stories
- Melina Explains Why She Stayed Away From Wrestling for Several Years, Being Grateful to the Fans
- Jazzy Gabert on Being Told by WWE That ‘Creative Had Nothing for You,’ What She’s Working on Now
- Scott Hall On Why He Left WWE for WCW, His Final Talk With Vince McMahon Before He Left, If Vince Knew About Curtain Call, His Failed Drug Test After Giving Notice
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring