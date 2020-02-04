Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Pride vs. Thunder,” is described as follows:

NWA Powerrr returns with Episode 17 “Pride vs. Thunder” featuring the rematch from NWA Hard Times of Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s World Championship. The question is what will Melina’s role play in this much talked about rematch that took not only women’s pro wrestling by storm but the entire National Wrestling Alliance.

Also on this #NWAPowerrr, Aron Stevens makes his first televised defense of the NWA National Championship (3rd degree National Championship) as he defends against Trevor Murdoch.

Plus we’ll hear from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis who last week shocked the world with his challenge to The Villain Marty Scurll for #CrockettCup in April.

Also featured on this episode is a battle between Matt Cross and Caleb Konley, The NWA World Tag Team Champions will be in action plus Sean Mooney with a Two Minute Updated plus so much more.