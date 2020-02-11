Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Money Where Your Mouth,” is described as follows:

Aldis continued this weekend at Ring of Honor Wrestling's Free Enterprise Event. A few weeks ago, Marty Scurll was offered a unique deal by the man holding the Ten Pounds of Gold for a match at Crockett Cup. When The Villain didn't answer, Nick Aldis asked for a counter and that counter came.

Nick Aldis is in the main event of NWA Powerrr, teaming with Strictly Business team mate Royce Isaacs vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express in a continuation of the battles started in season two.

The NWA TV Championship is on the line as Absolute Ricky Starks defends the championship for the second time since winning at it NWA Hard Times. Starks defeated Zicky Dice in his first defense. The Lucky 7 rule gives the incentive for The NWA TV Champion to defend the title 7 times in a row (pinfall, submission or time-limit draw) and earn a shot at the Ten Pounds of Gold. This week, Ricky Starks opponent is Matt Cross.

Melina is back in action this week as she faces Tasha Steelz. Last week during the Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay NWA Women’s Championship match, Melina made it clear that she wanted a shot at the championship. That lead the National Wrestling Alliance asking her to show what she has in this match.

Also on Episode 18 of NWA Powerrr, Thom Latimer faces Tim Storm in a grudge match. The Bouncers (w/Eddie Kingston) return from Ring of Honor to face The Dawsons (w/The Pope). Marti Belle confronts her former best friend Allysin Kay. Plus Trevor Murdoch wants a rematch for The NWA National Championship.