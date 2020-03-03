Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. The episode, titled “Stand & Defend,” is described as follows:

NWA Powerrr Episode 20 “Stand & Defend” covers the story of three sets of champions fighting big challenges. Nick Aldis, as The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is set to defend the #TenPoundsOfGold against Marty Scurll at the Crockett Cup. Get your tickets now – https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance…. You’ll see exclusive footage from Atlanta, GA and the press conference for this event at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA.

Eli Drake and James Storm, The NWA World Tag Team Champions are set for a huge challenge as they face The Bouncers from Ring of Honor Wrestling in a huge inter-promotional battle with major #CrockettCup implications involved.

Ricky Starks, the reigning NWA TV Champion, goes for win number three in the Lucky Seven rule against Zicky Dice.

Also on this episode of #NWAPowerrr, The NWA National Champion Aron Stevens has a unique offer for the Rock N Roll Express heading into Crockett Cup.

Plus, May Valentine and Sal Rinuaro talk about May’s Diary vlog show and The Dawsons battle Caleb Konley and CW Anderson in a Last Chance Match.