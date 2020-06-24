wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s The Bump Online

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump

WWE has the livestream for this week’s episode of The Bump online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. The guests for this weeks are Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura:

