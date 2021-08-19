wrestling / News
Livestream For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 19, 2021 | Posted by
A special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation is up tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Sydal
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Emi Sakura
* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton
* Anthony Bowens vs. Dante Martin
* Private Party vs. Ace Stone & Will Allday
* Best Friends vs. The Hybrid-2 & The Blade
* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle
* Santana & Ortiz, Nyla Rose, and Varsity Blonds in action
