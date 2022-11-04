wrestling / News

Livestream For WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Now Online

November 4, 2022
WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

WWE has shared the livestream for the Crown Jewel press conference, which will begin at 10:05 AM ET. Those expected to be involved include Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

