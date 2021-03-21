Livestream for WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show Now Available

– The WWE Fastlane 2021 Kickoff Show livestream is now available. You can check out the livestream special in the player below. Here’s a synopsis with details on tonight’s show:

The WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Fastlane action.

Meanwhile, Fastlane 2021 will be streaming live tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE.