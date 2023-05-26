wrestling / News
Livestream for WWE Night of Champions Press Conference Online, Notes For The Event
The livestream for the WWE Night of Champions press conference is now available online.
PWInsider reports that there is a stage set up next to the Jeddah Superdome, with many fans in attendance for the media event.
Cody Rhodes has his arm in a sling backstage.
Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are also at the event and expected to appear.
