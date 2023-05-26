wrestling / News

Livestream for WWE Night of Champions Press Conference Online, Notes For The Event

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Night of Champions Press Conference Image Credit: WWE

The livestream for the WWE Night of Champions press conference is now available online.

PWInsider reports that there is a stage set up next to the Jeddah Superdome, with many fans in attendance for the media event.

Cody Rhodes has his arm in a sling backstage.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are also at the event and expected to appear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Night of Champions, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading