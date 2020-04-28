Livestream For ‘The Modern Era Rebirth of the NWA’ Online

The NWA has the livestream for their latest episode, “The Modern Era Rebirth of the NWA,” online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 6 PM ET and is described as follows:

With the National Wrestling Alliance crossing over 200k subscribers, we look back at the debut of the modern era of The NWA with Tim Storm & Nick Aldis starting in October of 2017. When William Patrick Corgan & Lightning One took over the NWA, the first step included the introduction of the man holding Ten Pound of Gold Tim Storm. And also included his first challenger Nick Aldis.

You’ll witness the very first vignette featuring Tim Storm, his first appearance on Ten Pounds of Gold, his debut “mountaintop” promo, the backstory of his time in the NWA in the 1990s, the introduction of Nick Aldis and his challenge to Storm. Plus we’ll see the first comments of NWA President Billy Corgan about the history of the National Wrestling Alliance.

You’ll also see three matches on this video including singles matches with Nick Aldis and Tim Storm leading up to their battle for #TenPoundsOfGold against each other.

If you’re new to this channel since the debut of #NWAPowerrr, this will be a great look back at how we got here. We’re very proud to give this over 1 hour look back at the relaunch of the modern era of the National Wrestling Alliance.