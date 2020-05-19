Livestream For NWA: Carnyland Episode 1 Online

The livestream for NWA’s new show Carnyland is now online. You can check out the video below for the show, which starts at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

The show is described as follows:

Carnyland is here! On last week’s NWAP owerrr, NWA President William Patrick Corgan announced the idea of #Carnyland. So what is it? That’s a great question that is not easily answered in one sentence, essay or even one video. More info here – https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance…

To the fans of #NWAPowerrr, we have asked one member of the roster to let you know from the beginning how much we miss doing the studio wrestling show. You’ll hear their authentic voice on how important each of you and how much we miss you. We read every one of your comments and can’t wait to read below as you watch this new show.

From that moment, you’ll enter #Carnyland and what you see will be just a first step into this new land we’re building. Like any new place, it will constantly be evolving based on its visitors, citizens and those who sit on the town council.

You will see some familiar faces from the National Wrestling Alliance in this new place. We will not over hype this moment, as our great NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has said time and time again… under promise and over deliver.

Carnyland is not just one thing. And trust us, we’ve all been there… a lot.