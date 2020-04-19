Livestream For NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Online

The livestream for the 2019 Crockett Cup is now online. The NWA is streaming then event today in lieu of the 2020 iteration, which was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic situation. You can watch it below.

The show featured the following card:

* Crockett Cup Round One Match: The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express.

* Crockett Cup Round One Match: Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King

* Crockett Cup Round One Match: Flip Gordon & Bandido vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* Crockett Cup Round One Match: The War Kings vs. Winners of a Battle Royal

* Crockett Cup Semifinal Matches

* Crockett Cup Finals

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll

* NWA National Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Colt Cabana.

MWA Women’s Championship Match: Santana Garrett vs. Sienna