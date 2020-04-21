wrestling / News
Livestream For NWA’s Super Powerrr Preview Featuring Kamille Online
The NWA has released the livestream for their preview of the “lost” episode of NWA Powerr online. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. It’s described as follows:
Since October 2018, the imposing force of Kamille has stood by the side of The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. With the insertion of Brandi Rhodes into Cody’s win at ALL IN, Nick Aldis enlisted an insurance policy to make sure it was a.level playing field at NWA 70. Kamille’s presence in matches for the Ten Pounds Of Gold vs. PJ Black, Marty Scurll and Tim Storm have shown her value as an insurance policy.
Since the launch of #NWAPowerrr, the story of “when will Kamille speak?” has been one of the biggest questions. This is a sneak peak of what we’re calling the “Lost” episode of NWA Power entitled Super Powerrr.
You will see the very first wrestling match in the National Wrestling Alliance of Kamille and then finally hear her speak for the first time.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette On WWE Being Called an ‘Essential Business,’ Says Now’s the Right Time For Talent to Unionize
- Jim Ross Says The Rock Would Win If He Ran For President of the United States
- Eric Bischoff Calls AEW & NXT Viewership Numbers ‘Frightening’, Worries They May Not Get All Their Viewers Back, Advocates Taking Shows Off Air For Now
- Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie & Bob Carter He Needed If He Was To Join TNA