wrestling / News

Livestream of NWA Shockwave’s Debut Online

December 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Shockwave

The livestream for the debut episode of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and is described as follows:

We’re back on Tuesday nights! #NWAShockwave, our new limited series, presents NWA matches produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network. Matches never before seen on YouTube!

Tonight:
* Eli Drake vs Jordan Cruz
* Kamille vs Heather Monroe
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs Mike Bennett

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Shockwave, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading