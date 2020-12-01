wrestling / News
Livestream of NWA Shockwave’s Debut Online
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for the debut episode of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and is described as follows:
We’re back on Tuesday nights! #NWAShockwave, our new limited series, presents NWA matches produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network. Matches never before seen on YouTube!
Tonight:
* Eli Drake vs Jordan Cruz
* Kamille vs Heather Monroe
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs Mike Bennett
