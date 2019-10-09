wrestling / News
Livestream Of This Week’s The Bump Online: Mock Draft Special Features D-Von Dudley
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
– The live stream for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is online, featuring D-Von Dudley and a mock draft. You can see the live video below via the WWE YouTube account, which is described as follows:
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley joins the crew in-studio for a Mock Draft special, and Tommaso Ciampa calls into WWE’s The Bump to talk about his return to NXT.
