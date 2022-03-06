wrestling / News
Livestream Online For AEW Revolution’s The Buy-In Pre-Show
March 6, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Revolution kicks off with its The Buy-In pre-show, and that livestream is now online. You can check out the video below, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* HOOK vs. QT Marshall
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
* Penta Obscuro, PAC, & Erick Redbeard vs. House of Black
