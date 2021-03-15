wrestling / News

Livestream Online For Debut Of AEW Dark: Elevation

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation makes its official debut tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show’s premiere, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Maki Itoh vs. Riho
* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales & Baron Black
* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn
* Leila Grey vs. Diamante
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

