Livestream Online For Debut Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation makes its official debut tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show’s premiere, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Maki Itoh vs. Riho

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales & Baron Black

* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn

* Leila Grey vs. Diamante

* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole