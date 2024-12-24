wrestling / News
Livestream Online For MLW Holiday Rush
MLW Holiday Rush takes place tonight and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET and has the following card:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA
* Matt Riddle vs. BRG
* Magnus vs. Titan
* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Janai Kai in action
