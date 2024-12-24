wrestling / News

Livestream Online For MLW Holiday Rush

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Holiday Rush Image Credit: MLW

MLW Holiday Rush takes place tonight and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET and has the following card:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA
* Matt Riddle vs. BRG
* Magnus vs. Titan
* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Janai Kai in action

