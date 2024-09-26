wrestling / News

Livestream Online For MLW Pit Fighters

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Pit Fighters Image Credit: MLW

MLW Pit Fighters airs tonight on YouTube, and the livestream is now online. You can see the stream below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:

* Vale Tudo Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor
* Taipei Death Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon
* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane vs. BRG
* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice vs. Jesus Rodriguez
* Taekwondo Rules for World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo
* Kevin Knight vs. Bobby Fish

