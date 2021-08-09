wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 9, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark: Elevation features the Lucha Bros vs The Sydals and more tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Lucha Brothers vs. The Sydals
* Renee Michelle vs. Red Velvet
* Brian Cage vs. RSP
* Jurassic Express vs. Cyrus and Carlie Bravo
* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova
* Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price
