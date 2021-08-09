Livestream Online For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation features the Lucha Bros vs The Sydals and more tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Lucha Brothers vs. The Sydals

* Renee Michelle vs. Red Velvet

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Jurassic Express vs. Cyrus and Carlie Bravo

* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova

* Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon

* Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price