Livestream Online For This Week’s AEW Dark

– The livestream for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark is officially online. You can see the video below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT was taped before and after last week’s Dynamite.

The card for the show is:

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Peter Avalon

* Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt