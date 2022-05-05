wrestling / News

Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Gisele Shaw battles Tenille Dashwood on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller preview this weekend’s massive UNDER SIEGE event. PLUS – in an exclusive match – IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood collides with the “Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw.

