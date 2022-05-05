Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

Gisele Shaw battles Tenille Dashwood on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller preview this weekend’s massive UNDER SIEGE event. PLUS – in an exclusive match – IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood collides with the “Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw.