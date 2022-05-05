wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
Gisele Shaw battles Tenille Dashwood on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller preview this weekend’s massive UNDER SIEGE event. PLUS – in an exclusive match – IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood collides with the “Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw.
More Trending Stories
- Brian Kendrick Apologizes For Past Antisemetic Comments, Talks About The Lesson He Learned
- Kurt Angle On Similarities Between AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels, His Favorite TNA Match With Styles
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now