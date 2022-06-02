wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Alisha Edwards takes on Renee Michelle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present BEFORE THE IMPACT! This week’s YouTube exclusive match is a Knockouts showdown between Alisha Edwards vs Renee Michelle.
Plus George Iceman calls in from secret location with more INSIDER ICEMAN INTEL!
