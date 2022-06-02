Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

Alisha Edwards takes on Renee Michelle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present BEFORE THE IMPACT! This week’s YouTube exclusive match is a Knockouts showdown between Alisha Edwards vs Renee Michelle.

Plus George Iceman calls in from secret location with more INSIDER ICEMAN INTEL!