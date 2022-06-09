Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

A tag match is set for this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present IMPACT Wrestling’s BEFORE THE IMPACT magazine show. This week’s YouTube exclusive match features Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice taking on Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus!