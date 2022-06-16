wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
Laredo Kid battles Blake Christian on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Communication of Vince McMahon Story to WWE Talent Roster
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control