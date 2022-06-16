wrestling / News

Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Laredo Kid battles Blake Christian on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT:

