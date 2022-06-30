wrestling / News

Livestream Online For This Week’s Before the Impact

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact 6-30-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann battles Raj Singh on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT:

