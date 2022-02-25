wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion
February 24, 2022 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion features a big grudge match between Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu
* Mixed Trios Match: Aramis, El Dragon and ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro
