Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature an interpromotional title vs. title match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid
* ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit
* Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

