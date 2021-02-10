Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion

This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature an interpromotional title vs. title match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

* ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

* Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi