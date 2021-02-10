wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion
February 10, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature an interpromotional title vs. title match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:
* Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid
* ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit
* Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi
